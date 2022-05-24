Flash Flooding and Strong Storms Possible

TULSA, Okla — We've already seen a lot of heavy rain across Green Country, and more is possible through Tuesday. Off-and-on showers and storms will be likely with a few storms possibly becoming marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. Tornado threat is lower on the scale, but not zero.

Please be advised to flooding concerns as well and do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways if you encounter any. Some spots in Green Country have already received over 5" of rain since yesterday evening.

Heaviest of the rain exists tonight, bu lingering showers will continue into Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up through the middle of the week with highs remaining in the 60s.

The unsettled weather finally clears on Friday with highs in the 70s. Looking great for your Memorial Day Weekend plans with some sunshine and highs in the 80s. Perfect timing to clear out and warm up.

