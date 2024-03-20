TULSA, Okla. — Today is the first full day of Spring! We have pleasant temperatures this afternoon for any outdoor activities. Mostly sunny skies with south winds 5-15 mph and highs in the mid 70s. We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower and storms late afternoon and evening.

Higher chances for scattered showers and a few storms expected Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s. Rain will gradually move out by Thursday night into early Friday. Not expecting any severe weather with this system.

A lot more cloud coverage for Friday with highs in the 60s.

We are tracking another storm system that will move in Sunday PM into Monday that will bring an increasing chance for widespread showers and storms.

There's a possibility that we'll have another freeze next Tuesday morning as colder air moves in behind Monday's system. Stay tuned.

Have a fun and safe Spring Break!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

