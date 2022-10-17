First Freeze Of The Season On The Way

TULSA, Okla — Grab the coats! Our coldest weather of the season is on the way for the first half of the week. A north breeze will continue to filter in dry and chilly Canadian air holding highs today in the upper 50s to low 60s. With clear skies tonight, many of us will drop below freezing. Forecast a low in Tulsa of 30F, close to the record of 29F (1922, 1944). Many of the favored chilly spots will reach the mid 20s.

Tuesday temps will struggle into the low 50 despite abundant sunshine. A chilly day that will be around 20-degrees below average! Lighter winds and clear skies will allow temps to bottom out Wednesday morning. Record lows look likely with many locations seeing lows in the low/mid 20s.

With the cold nights expected, don't forget to unhook the hose outside! Highs will climb back into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will quickly flip temps from well below average to well above average as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temps Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should reach the 80s. Unfortunately, the dry, warm, and windy conditions will equal a High Fire Danger.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --