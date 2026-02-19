Fire Weather Alert: Dry, Windy Conditions Increase Wildfire Risk Today

***RED FLAG FIRE WARNING IN NE OKLAHOMA TODAY FROM 9 AM - 8 PM***

What’s happening today?

Strong westerly winds will pick up by mid-morning and continue through the evening, with wind gusts reaching 30–40 mph. At the same time, very dry air will move into the area late this morning and last through the afternoon.

Highs for today in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

When warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds combine, the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly goes way up.

When is the risk highest?

The greatest fire danger is expected from late morning through early evening. Conditions should slowly improve later tonight as winds ease and humidity recovers.

What does this mean for you?

Avoid outdoor burning or activities that create sparks. Be cautious with equipment like grills, chainsaws, or vehicles on dry grass. Secure loose items, as strong winds can spread embers quickly

Tomorrow: Turning Cooler

Overnight lows will drop to around freezing. Highs will be near seasonal norms in the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Weekend Outlook:

Highs for both days in the lower 50s with overnight lows at or slightly below freezing. There's a small chance of light showers, but most areas will see little to no rain.

Looking Ahead:

For next week, fire danger may increase again as strong south winds return Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

