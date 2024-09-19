Final Summer Sizzle

TULSA, OKLA — It's a warmer start with temps really heating up this afternoon in the mid-90s and feels like temps ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

A few isolated showers and storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and marginally severe hail will be possible with the strongest storms.

Tomorrow looks to be our hottest day of the week! We look to max out near 100 degrees during the afternoon with a few showers and storms possible north.

Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and low rain / storm chances once again across northern parts of the area.

Changes begin to take place Sunday as a storm system moves northeast into the plains allowing a cold front to approach the area from the west.

The best opportunity for showers and storms will be possible late Sunday into Sunday night.

You can bring the fall wardrobe back out starting Monday with below normal temperatures through mid-week.

Another quick hitting system could bring low rain chances Tuesday night and Wednesday.

***Attention may also turn to the Gulf next week for the potential for tropical development.***

