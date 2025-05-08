Few Showers And Storms This Afternoon

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR EASTERN COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM***

Some areas of dense fog this morning, mainly for our eastern counties. As you head out, look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with some peaks of sunshine with north winds 5-15 mph. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon but most will stay dry.

Lows in the mid 50s again for Friday morning, then highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. NE 10-15 mph.

Over the weekend, a nice one for the moms. Lows near 50° with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies and not much wind.

Lows in the mid 50s Monday morning with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny.

Highs jump to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows in the upper 50s to the 60s. Mostly sunny skies will continue.

