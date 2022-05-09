Watch
Feeling Like Summer This Week

Heat index values of 95-100 expected
Posted at 3:52 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 04:52:58-04

TULSA, Okla — A taste of summer this week as temps will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s through the middle of the week. On average, Tulsa will see its first 90-degree day around May 7, so not unusual for us to see our first 90s of the year.

Factor in the humidity and the air will feel quite muggy...heat index values between 95-100 will be likely. Stay hydrated and take those breaks as we acclimate to the return of heat/humidity.

Our next chance of showers and storms may not arrive until late Friday or into Saturday with highs in the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere

