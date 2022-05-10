Feeling Like Early Summer

TULSA, Okla — Even though Tulsa failed to make it to 90-degrees yesterday, it sure felt like it. Tuesday will be similar with high temps in the upper 80s to near 90, and heat index values reaching the mid 90s to near 100. Stay hydrated and cool as best as possible!

Shorts and short sleeves will be the rule without much change through tomorrow and Thursday. As a ridge of high pressure loosens its grip over us, we'll add a chance for a few storms on Friday. Not everyone sees rain, but keep an umbrella on standby just in case.

Temperatures will stay above average into the weekend remaining in the mid 80s. Humidity levels look to be a bit more comfortable compared to what we've seen so far this week.

