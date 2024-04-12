Fantastic Friday weather

TULSA, OKLA- — Warmer weather is on the way for Friday with highs this afternoon in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny with the return of south winds helping to warm-up those temperatures.

We'll stay calm and clear tonight with lows very mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Look for strong winds out of the south this weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and mid/upper 80s on Sunday! Grass fire risk will be elevated with wind gusts in the 35 to 40 mph range both days.

We are monitoring a chance for severe weather by late Monday. Right now it appears storms will first initiate in western Oklahoma to the eastern Texas panhandle and then move northeast from western Oklahoma into central Oklahoma. For us locally, arrival of any storms may hold off until Monday evening or night. A damaging wind, hail, and tornado threat will exist with any storms that develop.

We'll continue to fine tune Monday's forecast as we get closer.

Warm temperatures stay with us into the middle of next week with a cool down and storm chances at the end of the week.

