Fantastic finish to the workweek

TULSA, Okla — A weak cold front will sweep through this morning. Behind the front we’ll gradually clear out from north to south. A fantastic finish to the week with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be colder with lows by daybreak tomorrow reaching the 30s. A quick recovery for Saturday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

A strong storm system makes its way into the Southern Plains at the end of the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances look to increase on Sunday, possible we see a few thunderstorms too with a low-end hail threat. Rain and showers will linger into Monday with a shot of cooler and drier air moving in on Tuesday. High temps will likely struggle Sunday and Monday with the clouds and rain…staying in the 50s to near 60.

Still early, but the weather looks like it will cooperate for Thanksgiving lot of sunshine and seasonably cool to chilly temps.

