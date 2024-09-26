Fantastic Fall Weather

TULSA, OKLA — Expect great weather for the start of the Tulsa State Fair!

Some areas of patchy fog through mid-morning, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows returning to the mid-50s.

We have limited rain chances tomorrow, mainly towards our eastern counties in the evening. Most of us can expect dry conditions under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This weekend looks dry with temperatures in the low/mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Outdoor plans will be a go!!

As of now, Monday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Good news is it won't last long since a front will drop temperatures in the upper 70s by Tuesday. Despite a front moving through, moisture looks limited so we aren't expecting a rain chance.

Southerly winds will return mid/late next week bringing temps back up to finish the week.

