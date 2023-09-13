Fall Weather Continues

TULSA, Okla. — After a cool start to the day, we will warm up near 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a shower to develop tonight through Thursday but most should remain dry.

Lots of clouds stick around Thursday with highs near 80 degrees, very similar conditions expected by Friday.

The weekend looks great for any outdoor plans. Highs near 80 for Saturday and mid 80s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

A slow warming trend to start next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Rain chances return by the middle of next week.

