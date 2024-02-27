Extremely high fire danger for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — One more record warm day before a cold front sweeps through tonight and we sharply return to the chill. Highs today will climb well into the mid 80s with a strong west to southwest wind at 15-30 mph. A few gusts of 35-40 mph will be possible. Be advised a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for today due to the extremely high fire danger concerns. No outdoor burning!!

A cold front will sweep through this evening with temps falling quickly behind the front. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible right behind the front with a strong north wind. Temps will be in the 40s by midnight and reach the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Wind chills in the teens to low 20s will be likely. Shorts Tuesday, to coats Wednesday morning!

Expect a chillier and breezy Wednesday with highs struggling in the upper 40s. Grab the jackets! The cool to chilly weather stays with us on Thursday with a chance of a few light showers by afternoon.

We’ll clear out Friday with another quick warming trend Friday and into the weekend. We’ll go from mid 60s Friday afternoon to well into the 70s for Saturday to near 80 again on Sunday!

