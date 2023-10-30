Expect a cold start to the work week

TULSA, Okla. — The rain from the weekend has moved out, and the coldest air of the season so far has settled in. For today, temperatures will struggle into the mid-40s with lots of sunshine. A north breeze at 10-20 mph will make it feel colder.

Wind chills at warmest this afternoon will be in the mid/upper 30s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid/upper 20s with wind chills ranging from mid-teens to low 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect again tonight into Tuesday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temps in the mid-40s for Halloween despite sunny skies. Coats will be needed for trick-or-treating as temps fall into the 30s during the evening hours. Wednesday morning will be our coldest morning of the week with low temps in the low/mid 20s. A few outlying spots may even drop into the teens.

We’ll start a warming trend Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low/mid 50s. Low 60s will come back on Thursday, with upper 60s on Friday! The weekend looks pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

