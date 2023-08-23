Excessive Heat Warnings again today

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11am to 8pm**

**OZONE ALERT DAY for poor air quality**

Lather, rise, repeat. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues today and will stay with us the next few days. A ridge of high pressure remains over the Plains, keeping today’s highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values of 110F to 125F are likely thanks to the high amount of moisture in the air. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed. Along with the heat, the air quality may reach unhealthy levels this afternoon. Two good reasons to limit outdoor activity if you can.

High temps in the low 100s are likely tomorrow and Friday. Latest data hints a cold front will arrive this weekend. The timing will be key for temps on Saturday with 90s north and 100s still possible south. A better chance of relief is expected on Sunday…highs in the low/mid 90s. We do have a chance of a few storms popping up Sunday PM into Monday.

High temps next week will be closer to our seasonal average with highs near 90.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --