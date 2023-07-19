Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from NOON to 9PM**

One more dangerously hot day is expected before some relief moves into Green Country to finish the week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Factor in the humidity and heat index values will be in the 105F to 113F range. Stay cool and hydrated and take breaks as needed.

As a “cold” front slowly moves south into the region, we will have a chance of showers, perhaps a storm tonight into Thursday morning, mostly north. A higher chance of scattered showers and storms will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll also get a break from the dangerous heat. Highs may hold in the mid 90s Thursday and only in the 80s on Friday! Temperatures should remain near or below average (low/mid 90s) through the weekend.

Data continues to be consistent we’ll see a return to triple digit heat next week.

