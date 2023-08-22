Excessive Heat Warning for all of Green Country

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11am to 8pm**

**OZONE ALERT DAY for poor air quality**

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues today and will stay with us through the work week. A ridge of high pressure has a stronghold over the Plains, keeping today’s highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel worse. Heat index values of 110F to 125F are likely. Along with the heat, the air quality may reach unhealthy levels this afternoon. Two good reasons to limit outdoor activity if you can.

High temps in the 100s are likely through at least Friday. Latest data hints a cold front will arrive this weekend. The timing will be key for temps on Saturday with 90s north and 100s still possible south. A better chance of area-wide relief is expected on Sunday…highs in the low/mid 90s. Storm chances aren’t high, but we do have a chance of a few storms popping up Sunday PM into Monday AM.

High temps next week will be closer to our seasonal average with highs in the low 90s.

