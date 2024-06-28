Excessive heat today

**Excessive Heat Warning for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Wagoner, Okfuskee, Okmulgee Muskogee, and McIntosh Counties Friday from Noon to 9PM***

***Heat Advisory for Delaware, Cherokee, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer Counties until Friday from Noon until 9 PM***

There is a low chance we see a few showers north into Friday morning, but most of us stay dry.

The heat will build on Friday with high temps nearing 100° and feels like temps upward of 105 to 112 degrees. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will make it very difficult for your body to cool off. Stay hydrated and take breaks. Listen to what your body is telling you and don't push its limits in the heat.

Saturday is now looking like it may end up slightly hotter than Friday, but some short-lived relief is not far away. We'll go from a high temp on Saturday near 100° to an increasing storm chance Saturday PM and night to a high near 90° on Sunday. Rain-cooled air and a weak cold front sweeping through should keep Sunday's temps in check.

After a break from the heat Sunday, the dangerous heat and humidity will likely build back early to mid next week with highs getting close to 100° Tuesday and Wednesday.

A front may approach by the end of next week with another chance for a few storms. We'll be watching the storm chances closely as the 4th of July nears.

