Easter Sunday storm chances, dry start to work week

***FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 7 PM SUNDAY FOR ALL OF THE FORECAST AREA***

More showers and storms are expected for our Easter Sunday, some of which could be strong to severe in southeast Oklahoma. Flooding is going to be a concern with any more rain we see. For individual storms, wind and hail are the main concerns but we're also keeping an eye on the tornado risk

Mostly sunny on Monday and reaching 75° after lows in the mid 40s. Lighter winds.

Sunshine mixed in with a bit of cloud cover on Tuesday. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the low 80s.

By Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies roll back in along with more shower and storm chances.

