Early Morning Storms, Afternoon Sun

TULSA, Okla — Lather, rinse, repeat. Yes again, we are waking up to showers and storms across parts of Green Country. A few of these may produce strong wind gusts, but the overall trend will be for them to weaken. Showers and storms should clear SE KS and NE OK by mid/late morning.

Once the storms move out, we'll gradually clear and temps will heat up into the low 90s for afternoon highs.

No storms tonight! We'll remain quiet through tomorrow morning with lows dropping into the low 70s. One more day near 90 tomorrow, then expect a SIGNIFICANT cool down this weekend.

A few storms will likely develop tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. A few of these may be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat.

Saturday's forecast is quite challenging. Looks to be one of those days where we'll start out mild (60s), but finish the afternoon very cool (50s). Keep an umbrella on standby with showers possible too. A chilly, breezy, raw day by May standards.

We'll keep the cool weather in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 60s. At least the forecast looks dry for the final day of the PGA Championship.

