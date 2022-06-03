Early Morning Showers, Afternoon Sunshine

TULSA, Okla — We'll start wit clouds and a few showers this morning, bu like yesterday, expect to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. A nice day with highs into the low 80s.

We'll have the chance for a few showers and storms this weekend, but it will not be a washout. Highs Saturday hold in the low 80s, with mid/upper 80s likely on Sunday.

The weather pattern looks active and tricky into next week with chances of showers and storms each day. We'll continue to fine tune this, but right now it appears our storm chances may be highest in the morning hours each day. Storms will develop in the High Plains each afternoon and evening, then move east during the overnight hours arriving here in Green Country each morning.

Some severe weather can't be ruled with wind and perhaps some hail the primary concern. Afternoon temps will be highly dependent on the evolution of any morning storms, but 80s look most likely each day. Get the umbrellas ready.

