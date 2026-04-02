A few severe storms are possible Friday evening and night

TULSA, Okla. — Mild Thursday evening and into Friday morning with breezy conditions at times. Cloud cover will increase toward dawn.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, humid and windy with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 80°. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph are expected. Showers and storms increase late afternoon/evening and continue through the night. All Strong winds, large hail and a very limited tornado threat accompanies these t-storms. Heavy downpours may be 1" to locally 3" of rain by the time the storm system clears on Saturday

Rain showers will move southeast Saturday morning. The rest of the day looks dry with clearing skies and highs in the 60s behind a cold front. Winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

For Easter Sunday, mostly sunny skies. Lows in the low 40s with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5-15 mph. Expect a nice day and quiet, seasonably mild start to next week!

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