Dry with Cool Temps Today

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine to start Thursday with some clouds for the afternoon. Cool daytime highs around 40 degrees with a moderate northwest breeze.

Temperatures look to tank this evening with overnight lows in the teens and some single-digit wind chill values possible tomorrow morning.

Lots of sun in the forecast for Friday with seasonably warm temp in the upper 40s and a gusty south wind.

A lot of clouds moving through on Saturday. Lows near 32° and then near 50° for the high.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with lows around 30° and then low 40s for afternoon highs behind a cold front. Chance for maybe some rain showers along and to the south of I-40.

Back to sunny skies on Monday with lows down to the mid 20s and then highs in the upper 40s.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday with lows near freezing and then afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy and a chance for increasing rain showers. Lows in the 30s with highs in the lower 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

