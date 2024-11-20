Dry with Below Normal Temps through Friday

TULSA, OKLA — Breezy northwest winds throughout the day today under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs this afternoon are forecast to be below average in the upper 50s.

It will be another chilly night tonight with overnight lows in the 30s.

Another dry cold front will push through the area tomorrow bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far. Highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

We'll stay dry with temps in the mid-50s for Friday afternoon.

As of now, this weekend is looking beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and south winds returning. Temperatures will warm up as well.

For Saturday, morning temperatures in the 30s will rebound quick with afternoon highs into the lower 60s. Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and then highs in the low 70s!

Another cold front will likely bring a cool down back to the region by the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

