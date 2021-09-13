Dry Heat to Start the Work Week

TULSA, OKLA- — We kick off the work week with more dry heat and hazy sunshine as smoke from wildfires out west continues to filter into Green Country. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts upward of 25 mph. Overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Models are suggesting the smoke will clear the area by Tuesday. Mostly sunny with breezy south winds. Daytime highs return to the lower 90s with a few clouds building in for the second half of the day.

A weak cool front slides in early Wednesday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. The front doesn't look too impressive, but will likely cool daytime highs into the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures increase again Thursday through next weekend trending in the mid to lower 90s.

