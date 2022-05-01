Dry, Calm and Partly Sunny Sunday

Watch
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 07:45:14-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny with a few more clouds during the afternoon. Warmer daytime highs around 80 degrees with a light SE breeze.

Thunderstorms will develop and move into eastern Oklahoma, mainly after midnight. Isolated severe storms are possible, and will be capable of producing marginally severe hail and wind gusts.

Additional chances for severe weather will come later on Monday, especially during the evening hours along a cold front moving southeast.

All modes of severe weather possible including large hail, damaging gusty winds, and tornadoes especially later in the day. Daytime highs Monday in the mid-70s.

We catch a break on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures around 70°.

Then more storm chances Wednesday into Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

