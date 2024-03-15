Dry, breezy and cooler Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy and breezy for Friday with highs seasonably cool in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, a few clouds still lingering in the area with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Winds will calm for Saturday with a sun/cloud mix. Highs tomorrow afternoon pleasant in the upper 60s.

Breezy north winds return for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday with an increase in cloud coverage, but no precipitation is expected. Daytime highs in the low to mid-60s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler arrives in time to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday, but a quick rebound with 70s coming back by midweek.

