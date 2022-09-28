Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry And Sunny Weather Continues

Grass fire and drought conditions continue to worsen
Posted at 4:05 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 05:05:03-04

TULSA, Okla — Lots of sunshine and a quick warm up for your Wednesday plans. Highs this afternoon will range between 85 to 90 degrees across Green Country. Relative humidity levels will fall between 15% - 25% this afternoon keeping the grass fire risk high. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

We need the rain, but one benefit to no rain is that we will enjoy some beautiful weather as the Tulsa State Fair starts. Slightly cooler air will back into Green Country from the east tomorrow keeping highs in the low 80s to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. An absolutely gorgeous finish to the week. Look for mid 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine.

Unfortunately, with the lack of rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to worsen into next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018