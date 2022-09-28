Dry And Sunny Weather Continues

TULSA, Okla — Lots of sunshine and a quick warm up for your Wednesday plans. Highs this afternoon will range between 85 to 90 degrees across Green Country. Relative humidity levels will fall between 15% - 25% this afternoon keeping the grass fire risk high. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

We need the rain, but one benefit to no rain is that we will enjoy some beautiful weather as the Tulsa State Fair starts. Slightly cooler air will back into Green Country from the east tomorrow keeping highs in the low 80s to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. An absolutely gorgeous finish to the week. Look for mid 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine.

Unfortunately, with the lack of rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to worsen into next week.

