Dry and Seasonably Cool Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry and seasonably cool day is expected under a sun/cloud mix and a moderate northerly wind flow. Daytime highs a good 10 degrees below seasonal averages in the mid-60s.

Increasing clouds this evening ahead of our next round of showers and thunderstorms arriving tomorrow morning and continuing throughout the day.

Severe weather will once again be possible, with the highest chances coming Wednesday evening and overnight as an upper system begins to move into the central plains.

Daytime highs tomorrow afternoon still manage to climb into the low to mid-70s.

Showers and storms linger into Thursday with ongoing flood concerns as the main threat.

Drier weather is on tap for this upcoming Mother's Day weekend.

