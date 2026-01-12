Dry And Mild Monday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Jackets needed this Monday morning with temperatures near freezing. Afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s with lots of sunshine and southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Sunshine again on Tuesday. Lows to start in the upper 30s and then upper 60s to finish the afternoon.

Cold front comes in by Wednesday with lows in the low 40s and then highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy and gusty NW winds. Possibly 30-40 mph+.

Lows down to the low 20s behind the front Thursday morning with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny.

The morning starts around freezing on Friday and then upper 40s. Mostly sunny

Another cold front comes in by the weekend. Lows in the 20s with highs in the 40s. Mostly sunny.

