Dry and Cooler for Halloween

TULSA, OKLA — Showers are moving out this morning as cooler air pools into the area.

Highs for Halloween more Fall-like in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a light to moderate north breeze.

Tonight, mostly clear and calm for trick or treating with overnight lows in the 40s.

Mostly sunny to start Friday with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow in the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in for the weekend. Highs near 70° and lows from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

Additionally, there maybe another window of periodic severe storms Sunday into Monday with more updates to come.

The active pattern with showers and thunderstorms will continue into early next week. Heavy rain and even some severe weather may be possible through Tuesday morning.

