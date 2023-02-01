Dry and chilly today; Ice possible tonight

TULSA, Okla — We will get a break from the wintry weather today; However, another winter system approaches and moves in from the southwest this evening, tonight, and through tomorrow morning.

Freezing rain is the most likely form of precipitation tonight, but there is a question of how far north the precipitation will reach. For those of you along and south of I-40, it is very likely you'll see freezing rain. There is at least a chance up to about HWY 412 and Tulsa, but is also possible Tulsa stays dry if the precipitation doesn't quite make it this far north. There is more uncertainty for the metro compared to south where confidence is higher. North of I-44, most of us will stay dry tonight with no concern for any ice.

Ice accumulations may reach between a tenth and a quarter of an in spots south of I-40. Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for this possibility. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect between I-40 and I-44 for lighter ice accumulation. The morning drive Thursday morning will be difficult in areas that do see freezing rain. Thankfully we will warm above freezing Thursday afternoon with rain still possible south, but clearing skies north!

Once this system departs, the melting will commence. Highs should easily reach the 40s again Friday with temps into the 50s Saturday, possibly in the 60s on Sunday! There is light at the end of the winter tunnel!

