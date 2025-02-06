Dense Fog through Mid-Morning with Ongoing Drizzle

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR NE OKLAHOMA AND SE KANSAS THROUGH MID-MORNING***

Extra time out-the-door with areas of dense fog through mid-morning.

Mostly cloudy with additional mist and light rain in the forecast for today.

Highs this afternoon will vary once again with cooler conditions north and warmer south. Here for Tulsa, look for a max temperature around 50 degrees.

NNE winds 5-15 mph. There could be a little bit of clearing later in the day, but confidence is low with that.

Clouds quickly return for Friday with some rain showers starting up in the morning. Lows with highs into the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of a strong cold front. South then North winds 15-25, so quite gusty as the front comes in.

Partly cloudy as well on Sunday behind the front, but highs down to the low to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance for a wintry mix Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to the low 40s. Lows in the 20s and 30s. More details to come as we get closer.

