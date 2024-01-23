Dense fog this morning; Rain later today

TULSA, Okla — Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning with visibility dropping down to 1/8 of a mile in spots. Please be advised and allow some extra time for the morning drive. Some patchy drizzle is possible as well.

Grab an umbrella as well today as chances for steadier light rain will go up this afternoon and evening. Highs will stay cool…in the low/mid 40s. Temps won’t move much tonight staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Look for lots of clouds with only a slight chance of a few isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday, then rain chances go back up on Friday. High temperatures Friday may reach the 50s as we’ll gradually get warmer each day.

Cooler temps move back in over the weekend with highs falling back in the mid/upper 40s Saturday. There is a chance we have a few morning showers, but overall, the pattern will dry out as we go through the weekend. We’ll finally see a return to abundant sunshine with a mild temperatures next week!

