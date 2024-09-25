TULSA, Okla. — Sunshine returns this afternoon afternoon with highs pleasant around 80 degrees.

Similar conditions for Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and near 80° by the afternoon. Sunny and dry with calm northerly winds.

We have limited rain chances Friday, mainly towards our eastern counties in the evening. Most can expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend looks dry with temperatures in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

As of now, Monday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. Good news is it won't last long since a front will drop temperatures in the upper 70s by Tuesday. Tuesday is also October 1st!!

