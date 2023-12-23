Dense fog Saturday morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of fog with improvements by mid to late morning. We'll stay mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase tonight as another storm system brings widespread rain, Christmas eve through Christmas morning. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches will be common.

Highs tomorrow return to the 60s with colder temps arriving tomorrow night. Highs Christmas Day in the 40s.

Wrap around moisture will likely keep cloud cover and at least a chance of showers or perhaps even a few flurries (north) Christmas Day! Chilly air will remain locked in place for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

