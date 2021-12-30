Dense fog continues this morning

TULSA, Okla. — **Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM**

A fog advisory is in place for parts of Green Country until 10 AM. After the low clouds and fog dissipate, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds continue.

A strong system moves in tomorrow with increasing showers and thunderstorms, especially by the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe tomorrow night and overnight across SE Oklahoma.

Temperatures continue to drop Saturday in the mid 20s with lows in the teens.

