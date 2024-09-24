Dense Fog Advisory this Morning

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 9 AM***

Areas of dense fog are developing early with improvements by mid-morning. Please use low beam headlights and allow extra time out-the-door.

Highs will range from mid-70s to near 80 with increasing clouds this afternoon. We're tracking a low chance for some showers and thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon and evening, but no severe weather is expected.

We'll hold on to a slight shower chance Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with light north winds. Overnight lows remain in the mid/upper 50s.

Data is consistent for a chance of widespread rain Friday into Friday night as moisture backs in from Arkansas thanks to a nearby upper level low. If this verifies, temps will likely struggle as well with highs possible holding in the 60s to near 70 at best. Rain may impact football games Friday evening.

We'll leave a chance of showers in the forecast over the weekend, but overall we should gradually begin to dry out. We'll keep temperatures quite comfortable through the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s!

Have a great first week of fall!

