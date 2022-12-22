Dangerously cold weather arrives in Green Country

TULSA, Okla — DANGEROUS COLD: Arctic air is moving into Green Country. Temperatures will take a drastic drop this morning and stay in the single digits this afternoon. Extremely dangerous wind chill values between -15°F to possibly as low as -25°F from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Please be prepared and take precautions for what will be dangerously cold conditions.

SNOW CHANCES: We may see a light mix initially, but then transition to light snow. Amounts will be light. Around a half in to and inch and a half in the Tulsa metro. Best chance for a 1" to 3" snowfall will be in northeast parts of Green Country. Some of us may get lucky to get a dusting south.

With strong winds, ANY snow and/or blowing snow would be impactful. Precipitation may begin as a light wintry mix, before quickly transitioning to light snow. Travel could be impacted this morning with the light snow, and then continued blowing snow this afternoon, especially north where the higher accumulations are expected to occur.

The snow will taper off in the early afternoon, and it's possible we'll see some clearing by late in the day. The frigid cold will remain into the holiday weekend, but temps should rebound close to near or just above freezing by Christmas afternoon. The warm up will likely continue into next week with near to above average temps by the middle and end of next week.

