Dangerous Heat Sticks Around

** Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM - 9 PM **

As a ridge of high pressure centers over the southern plains, the dangerous heat continues all this week with triple digits and no rain chances.

Good news is we will see a pattern change by late in the weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens and moves westward. We are also tracking a cool front that will provide relief from the heat along with rain and storm chances.

Isolated chance for showers and storms Saturday but chances increase by Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Once the cool front moves through, next week should be nice with highs in the upper 80s along with storm chances. A nice change after a long stretch of brutal heat with limited rain chances.

Stay cool and hydrated!

