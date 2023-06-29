Dangerous heat remains to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Stay cool! Stay hydrated!

Yesterday we officially held at 99F in Tulsa, so today looks to be our first triple digits of the year. Unfortunately, it'll feel worse with the moisture in the air. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are is in effect for heat index values ranging from 105F to 115F. Lows tonight will remain warm, holding in the mid 70s to low 80s

Don't expect many changes Friday as temps climb to near 100F. With the dangerous combination of heat and humidity, it's likely additional Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed tomorrow.

A cool front will drop temps back into the low/mid 90s over the weekend. Look for a chance of spotty showers and storms as well for Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Not expecting a washout, so keep your outdoor plans, but also keep an eye to the sky. A couple of strong to marginally severe storms could develop as well with a wind and hail threat.

