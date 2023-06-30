Dangerous heat remains for Friday

TULSA, Okla — Stay cool! Stay hydrated!

One more hot day to get through as temps climb to near 100F. With the dangerous combination of heat and humidity, Heat Advisories are in effect for areas along and east of HWY 75, including Tulsa. Heat index values will range between 105F and 110F this afternoon. Temps will remain warm tonight with lows in the mid 70s by daybreak.

We'll enjoy some relief this weekend as a cool front moves in. High temps should return close to seasonal averages...in the low 90s. Look for a chance of spotty showers and storms as well for Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Not expecting a washout, so keep your outdoor plans, but also keep an eye to the sky. A couple of strong to marginally severe storms could develop as well with a low-end wind and hail threat.

Temps will stay close to average next week as well with a few chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms.

