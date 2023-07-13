Dangerous heat likely again today

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM ***

Morning storms will move out and the heat will become the big story again today. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS and HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire region. Temperatures will reach the mid/upper 90s, but with a high amount of moisture in the air, it will feel worse. Heat index values of 105F to 115F will be likely.

We'll be watching for more showers and storms to move through overnight into Friday morning. A few strong to severe storms could be possible with a wind and hail threat.

While probably not quite as hot as today, we'll keep it hot and humid Friday with the chance of a shower or storm. Storm chances go up again for late Friday night to early Saturday morning. A few severe storms will be possible with a damaging win and hail threat.

Weekend temperatures should come down (low 90s), but still remaining seasonably hot and humid. Don't cancel plans, but keep an eye to the sky as a lingering storm chance will remain.

