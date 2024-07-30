Dangerous Heat for Today

*** HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS ACROSS GREEN COUNTRY TODAY FROM 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM ***

Another hot and muggy day across the area with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values between 105° - 113° with lots of sunshine and southwest winds 10-25 mph.

Wednesday is the last day of July and it looks like we will end it with triple digit heat. Similar conditions to today with lots of sunshine and breezy southerly winds.

August looks to start hot with highs in the low 100s and heat index values once again at or above 110°.

Friday still looks hot and humid but we do have a weak front that will provide a slight chance of storms.

The front will bring a shift in the winds out of the northeast for the weekend but unfortunately won't change our temperatures much. Highs look to stay in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool and hydrated this week!!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

