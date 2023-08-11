Dangerous heat expected for Friday

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for today from Noon to 8pm**

Storms are moving out of southeast Oklahoma quickly this morning, and your Friday is shaping up to be hotter than originally thought! Highs will climb well into the 90s to near 100 this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, heat index values will be in the 105 to 115 range. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Stay cool and hydrated!

Look for another chance for storms chance late tonight into Saturday morning and again Saturday night and Sunday morning well. Only a slight chance of afternoon storms this weekend with temps heating up into mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Very possible heat index values may exceed 105F again, which would put us in Heat Advisory criteria.

The Perseid Meteor shower is expected to peak Saturday night. I do think we’ll have a good chance to view the meteor shower the first half of the night, but clouds and even a few storms could be an issue as we go into Sunday morning before sunrise.

A cold front will bring below average temps to start next week, then expect to heat back up to near or above average in the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --