Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerous heat expected for Friday

Overnight and morning storm chances will continue into the weekend
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 06:57:16-04

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for today from Noon to 8pm**

Storms are moving out of southeast Oklahoma quickly this morning, and your Friday is shaping up to be hotter than originally thought! Highs will climb well into the 90s to near 100 this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, heat index values will be in the 105 to 115 range. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Stay cool and hydrated!

Look for another chance for storms chance late tonight into Saturday morning and again Saturday night and Sunday morning well. Only a slight chance of afternoon storms this weekend with temps heating up into mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Very possible heat index values may exceed 105F again, which would put us in Heat Advisory criteria.

The Perseid Meteor shower is expected to peak Saturday night. I do think we’ll have a good chance to view the meteor shower the first half of the night, but clouds and even a few storms could be an issue as we go into Sunday morning before sunrise.

A cold front will bring below average temps to start next week, then expect to heat back up to near or above average in the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018