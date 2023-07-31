Watch Now
Dangerous Heat Continues

Some relief from the heat by this weekend
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 07:48:58-04

*** HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM- 9PM ***

Another hot afternoon to start the work week. Expect temperatures around 102° with partly cloudy skies. A heat advisory is in place with heat index values up to 110°.

As a high pressure system centers over the southern plains, the dangerous heat continues for the next few days with no rain chances along with triple digits.

Good news is a cool front will move in through the weekend that will provide some storm chances along with highs in the low 90s starting Sunday.

Stay cool and hydrated!!

