Dangerous heat and humidity today

TULSA, Okla — **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from NOON to 9PM**

The hottest days of the week will be today and Wednesday with highs near 100 and heat index values of 105F to 115F. Very important to stay hydrated, take breaks, and stay cool as best as possible. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across Green Country. There is a slight chance we see a shower or storm Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

A front will slowly drop south into the region Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of a few storms, while also giving a us break from the dangerous heat. Highest storm chances will be in the overnight and morning. Friday highs may stay in the 80s, and temps temperatures should remain near or below average through the weekend.

