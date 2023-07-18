Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerous heat and humidity today

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect across Green Country
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for today. Relief from the heat is on the way by week's end.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 08:10:02-04

TULSA, Okla — **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from NOON to 9PM**

The hottest days of the week will be today and Wednesday with highs near 100 and heat index values of 105F to 115F. Very important to stay hydrated, take breaks, and stay cool as best as possible. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across Green Country. There is a slight chance we see a shower or storm Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

A front will slowly drop south into the region Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of a few storms, while also giving a us break from the dangerous heat. Highest storm chances will be in the overnight and morning. Friday highs may stay in the 80s, and temps temperatures should remain near or below average through the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018