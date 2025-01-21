Dangerous Cold This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Dangerous cold temperatures this morning with wind chill values 0 to -5 with some isolated locations much colder. Lots of sunshine with calm winds and highs in the upper 20s.

Temperatures in the 20s Wednesday morning but we finally climb above freezing by the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to low 40s with lots of sunshine and gusty winds.

A warming trend continues through the weekend with highs eventually reaching the 50s on Saturday.

Another front arrives late Saturday with chillier air moving in on Sunday. Slight chance we see some precipitation on Sunday, but still some uncertainty within the data. This would be in the form of rain.

Stay warm!

