TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and north winds 10-20 mph.

Thursday morning temperatures in the upper 20s. A high pressure system builds in and conditions quickly improve with highs back in the low 60s. Lots of sunshine with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Due to the ongoing drought, there is a limited fire threat.

A weak front will move in on Friday. Afternoon temperatures near 70°! Great conditions for any outdoor activities. Northwest winds 5-15 mph and lots of sunshine.

This stretch of dry and mild weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Looking ahead, low rain chances may return to the forecast early/mid next week. We'll likely adjust those chances over the next few days as confidence increases with how the pattern will evolve next week. Temperatures continue to trend above average.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

