Cold Front Arriving

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF I-40 FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM***

Today is the day of change in the forecast as some storms will continue to develop this morning, mainly for areas along and north of I-44. Any stronger storm that does develop will be capable of 50 mph winds and heavy rain.

Look for highs this afternoon in the 80s north and mid-90s south of I-40 as a cold front advances. There will be additional chances for isolated showers and storms this afternoon as a north breeze takes over and temperatures trend cooler.

We'll keep at least a slight chance of storms in the forecast for tomorrow and the weekend as below average temperatures continue. Lows in the upper 60 to low 70s and highs only in the mid-80s on Friday! A refreshing finish to the week and start of August.

Cooler than average temperatures will remain for both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with highs in the mid to the upper 80s. The chance for a few storms may go up Sunday night into Monday morning.

It looks like highs will be back in the 90s on Tuesday.

